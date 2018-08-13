If you follow gospel recording artist, Todd Dulaney, you know he’s a jokester.

During one of his stops for the “McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour,” Dulaney posed as a guy who left his concert ticket at home, and the ushers – who didn’t know who he was – wouldn’t let him take a seat.

It was all laughs and smiles once he revealed he was kidding and was part of the lineup that night. It just goes to show, ushers do not play! But you already knew that.

Watch:

What Fame? Todd Dulaney Couldn’t Get Into His Own Show [VIDEO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com