Top Of The Morning: We Got An Early ‘If Guy Were You’ Today

Guy Torry saw BlacKkKlasman over the weekend and there was an incident at the theater. A white woman was talking on her phone during the movie and was asked to get off of her phone; when she refused things got heated and she ended up calling the police. Now Guy has some advice for white people, if you’re going to see a black movie leave your white privilege at home. During a lot of these movies we are suffering from PTSD and on high alert.
