Michael Brown’s Mother, Lezley McSpadden, On Running For Ferguson City Council: ‘I Learned To Walk Again’

Thursday, August 9, marked 4 years since 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. His death reignited a national conversation about police brutality and helped to spakr the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, Michael Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, has announced she is running for Ferguson City Council.

Yesterday, she said on Canfield Drive in Ferguson, near the spot where her son was killed, “Almost four years ago to this day, I ran down this very street, and my son was covered in a sheet. I learned to walk again, and this is one of my first steps.” She also added, “If a mother had to watch her son lay on the street for four hours, and watch our community be completely disrespected by the people we elected, what would you do? You would stand up and you would fight, too.”

McSpadden said she will focus on community policing, economic equality and access to health care for Ferguson’s children. She is also calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to reopen the investigation into her son’s killing.

This could be a sign of more progress coming to Ferguson. On Tuesday, Wesley Bell, an upstart candidate, beat longtime St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch in the Democratic primary. McCulloch was the St. Louis County Prosecutor for 27 years and never pursued charges against the officer who shot Michael Brown.

We are rooting for Lezley McSpadden. Rest in power, Michael Brown.

