Parents Rejoice! It’s back to school time in Central Ohio. The dates do stagger according to where your school zone is. Here is a list of start dates so you can be sure of what day your child should show up to school.
8/14
Upper Arlington
8/15
Bexley
Big Walnut
Canal Winchester
Circleville
Delaware City
Dublin
Gahanna
Licking Heights
Olentangy
Pickerington
Teays Valley
8/15 & 8/16 staggered start
Marysville
Worthington
8/16
Buckeye Valley
New Albany
Reynoldsburg
Westerville
Union-Scioto
8/20
Licking Valley
Whitehall
8/20 & 8/21 staggered start
Southwest Licking
8/21
Coshocton City
8/22
Columbus Catholic
Colonel Crawford
Jonathan Alder
Hilliard
8/22-24 staggered start
Southwestern City
8/23
Columbus
Marion City
Waverly
9/4
Groveport Madison
Columbus! It’s Back to School Time!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com