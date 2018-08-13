CLOSE
Columbus
Columbus! It’s Back to School Time!!

Parents Rejoice! It’s back to school time in Central Ohio. The dates do stagger according to where your school zone is. Here is a list of start dates so you can be sure of what day your child should show up to school.

8/14

Upper Arlington

8/15

Bexley

Big Walnut

Canal Winchester

Circleville

Delaware City

Dublin

Gahanna

Licking Heights

Olentangy

Pickerington

Teays Valley

8/15 & 8/16 staggered start

Marysville

Worthington

8/16

Buckeye Valley

New Albany

Reynoldsburg

Westerville

Union-Scioto

8/20

Licking Valley

Whitehall

8/20 & 8/21 staggered start

Southwest Licking

8/21

Coshocton City

8/22

Columbus Catholic

Colonel Crawford

Jonathan Alder

Hilliard

8/22-24 staggered start

Southwestern City

8/23

Columbus

Marion City

Waverly

9/4

Groveport Madison

