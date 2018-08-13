Parents Rejoice! It’s back to school time in Central Ohio. The dates do stagger according to where your school zone is. Here is a list of start dates so you can be sure of what day your child should show up to school.

8/14

Upper Arlington

8/15

Bexley

Big Walnut

Canal Winchester

Circleville

Delaware City

Dublin

Gahanna

Licking Heights

Olentangy

Pickerington

Teays Valley

8/15 & 8/16 staggered start

Marysville

Worthington

8/16

Buckeye Valley

New Albany

Reynoldsburg

Westerville

Union-Scioto

8/20

Licking Valley

Whitehall

8/20 & 8/21 staggered start

Southwest Licking

8/21

Coshocton City

8/22

Columbus Catholic

Colonel Crawford

Jonathan Alder

Hilliard

8/22-24 staggered start

Southwestern City

8/23

Columbus

Marion City

Waverly

9/4

Groveport Madison

Columbus! It’s Back to School Time!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

