News like this breaks every parents heart. An Ohio preschool employee is facing charges after he allegedly raped a child.
The alleged incident happened in Zanesville. Their local Police Department say they received a complaint about a possible sexual assault that happened at the Careytown School on Pershing Road.Allegedly 28-year-old Derek Shaffer sexually assaulted a child under the age of 10 yrs old. After an investigation, Shaffer was charged with rape and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Preschool Employee Arrested For Alleged Child Rape in Zanesville was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
