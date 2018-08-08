Did you know that there is a rapping Officer patrolling the streets of Baltimore? His name is Officer Joshua Jackson. His positive rap lyrics are starting to generate some buzz. The Charm City’s rapping Officer rap name is Saint. If you see him out be sure to show him some love for spreading his message in and out of his uniform. His day job is protecting and serving and by night he motivates with his lyrics.
Salute to Officer Jackson!
I want to thank @wbaltv11 @theohayes119 for doing a news interview of me and allowing me to share my vision and gift with the community. I also want to thank @baltimorepolicedepartment and all of my fans for supporting my movement!!! #maryland #police #officer #top #rapper #music #lyrics #writer #worldchanger #follow #fun #baltimore #giveback #peace #love #unsigned #unsignedhype #artist #goodmusic
Hey everyone! I decided to do a throwback of a song I wrote for a friend that lost his grandmother while in college. I like to make music that makes people think and feel. Tell me what you think!!!! Most of you guys may have heard it already💪💪💯💯💯💯💯. Song link is in the bio, Spotify, iTunes etc. #maryland #police #officer #top #rapper #music #lyrics #writer #worldchanger #follow #fun #baltimore #giveback #peace #love #unsigned #unsignedhype #artist
The Baltimore Officer That Encourages With His Rap Lyrics was originally published on magicbaltimore.com