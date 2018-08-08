WMJShow Trending
Home > WMJShow Trending

Erica Campbell Tries To Get Her Daughters To Work Out Their Differences [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

Erica’s oldest daughter, Krista is becoming a teenager and is ready for a change. Krista, who shares a room with her younger sister is ready to give their room a whole new look but the two can’t seem to agree on what that look should be. Erica attempts to get the girls to compromise but no chance.

Tune into We’re The Campbells every Tuesday on TV One starting at 8/7c.

Erica Campbell Tries To Get Her Daughters To Work Out Their Differences [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close