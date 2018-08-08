CLOSE
Houston
Boo’d Up: Is Iggy Azalea Dating Texas WR DeAndre Hopkins?

Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

From comment creepin’ to full blown dating, Texans star wide receiver Deandre Hopkins confirms he and Aussie rapper Iggy Azalea are an item.

If you recall, this all started less than a few weeks ago when Hop posted on IG that his Aussie friends call him legend and it ended up triggering a long back and forth where Hop would be in Iggy’s comments and she’d be in his. Well, shoutout to the gram for linking the pair together?

My Aussies call me Legend.

A post shared by @ deandrehopkins on

Hopkins is coming off arguably his best season in the NFL. He finished with 1,378 yards and a league high 13 touchdowns and has already proclaimed that he and Deshaun Watson are the best QB/WR duo in the league. “In my mind, I feel like a top two receiver,” Hopkins told NFL Network last week.

