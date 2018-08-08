Travis Greene & Francesca Battistelli Announce Dove Awards 2018 Nominees

The 49th Annual Dove Awards are fast approaching and Christian artists Travis Greene & Francesca Battistelli were tapped to announce the nominees.

Artist of the Year

Hillsong UNITED, Hillsong Music Australia / Capitol CMG

MercyMe, Fair Trade Services

NEEDTOBREATHE,Atlantic Records

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Motown Gospel

Zach Williams, Provident Label Group

Song of the Year

“All My Hope,” (writers) David Crowder, Ed Cash

“Blessings,” (writers) Allen Swoope, Asheton Hogan, Lecrae Moore, Maurice Simmonds, Tyrone Williams Griffin Jr.

“Broken Things,” (writers) Andrew Jacob Pruis, Jason Houser, Matthew West

“Control (Somehow You Want Me),” (writers) Jason Ingram, Matt Bronleewe, Mike Donehey

“Different,” (writers) Kyle Lee, Micah Tyler

“Hills and Valleys,” (writers) Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith, Tauren Wells

“I just need U.,” (writers) Blake NeeSmith, Bryan Fowler, Kevin McKeehan

“I’ll Find You,” (writers) Danny Majic, John Mitchell, Justin Franks, Lecrae Moore, Natalie Sims, Sasha Sloan, Victoria Kelly

“O’Lord,” (writers) Joe Williams, Paul Mabury

“Old Church Choir,” (writers) Colby Wedgeworth, Ethan Hulse, Zach Williams

“Reckless Love,” (writers) Caleb Culver, Cory Asbury, Ran Jackson

“So Will I (100 Billion X),” (writers) Benjamin Hastings, Joel Houston, Michael Fatkin

“Unfinished,” (writers) Ben Glover, Colby Wedgeworth

New Artist of the Year

Cory Asbury, Bethel Music

Koryn Hawthorne, RCA Inspiration

Mosaic MSC, Essential Worship

Pat Barrett, Capitol CMG

Tauren Wells, Provident Label Group

Gospel Artist of the Year

CeCe Winans, Puresprings Gospel / Thirty Tigers

Jekalyn Carr, Lunjeal Music Group

Kirk Franklin, RCA Inspiration

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Motown Gospel

Travis Greene, RCA Inspiration

Worship Song of the Year

“Do It Again,” (writers) Chris Brown, Mack Brock, Matt Redman, Steven Furtick

“Reckless Love,” (writers) Caleb Culver, Cory Asbury, Ran Jackson

“So Will I (100 Billion X),” (writers) Benjamin Hastings, Joel Houston, Michael Fatkin

“Spirit of the Living God,” (writers) Jacob Sooter, Mia Fieldes

“Tremble,” (writers) Andres Figueroa, Hank Bentley, Mariah McManus, Mia Fieldes

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“All My Hope,” Crowder, (writers) David Crowder, Ed Cash

“O’Lord, Lauren Daigle, (writers) Joe Williams, Paul Mabury

“When We Pray,” Tauren Wells, (writers) Colby Wedgeworth, Ethan Hulse, Tauren Wells

“I just need U.,” – TobyMac, (writers) Blake NeeSmith, Bryan Fowler, Toby McKeehan

“Old Church Choir,” Zach Williams, (writers) Colby Wedgeworth, Ethan Hulse, Zach Williams

Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song of the Year

“Not Today Satan (ft. Andy Mineo),” KB, (writers) Andrew Mineo, Chris Mackey, Jacob Cardec, Joseph Prielozny, Kevin Burgess

“War Cry (ft. Tauren Wells),” Social Club Misfits, (writers) Andrew Wells, David Frank, Fernando Miranda, John Thomas Roach, Martin Santiago, Tommee Profitt

“SMILE,” – Tedashii, (writers) Lasanna Harris, Marquis Rachad, Philip Green, Shama Joseph, Tedashii Anderson

“Forever,” Trip Lee, (writers) Jacob Cardec, William Barfield

“Praying Hands (ft. Trip Lee),” Ty Brasel, (writers) Kenneth Christian Mackey, Ty Brasel

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Song of the Year

“I Got That,” Anthony Brown & group therAPy, (writer) Anthony Brown

“A Great Work,” Brian Courtney Wilson, (writers) Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson, Brian Courtney Wilson

“Not Lucky, I’m Loved,” Jonathan McReynolds, (writers) Jonathan McReynolds, Terrell Demetrius Wilson

“Won’t He Do It,” Koryn Hawthorne and Roshon Fegan, (writers) Loren Hill, Makeba Riddick, Rich Shelton

“You (ft. Tye Tribbett),” Snoop Dogg, (writers) Jovan J. Dawkins, Jevon Hill, Stanley Green Jr., Timothy Tyrone Bush Jr., Tye Tribbett

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“He Can Take It,” Brian Free & Assurance, (writers) Jeff Bumgardner, Kenna Turner West, Sue C. Smith

“Clear Skies,” Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, (writers) Ernie Haase, Joel Lindsey, Wayne Haun

“Hallelujah Band,” Gaither Vocal Band, (writers) Becca Mizell, Sam Mizell

“Washed By The Water,” Jason Crabb, (writers) Dave Barnes, Jason Crabb, Jordan Reynolds

“Just When You Thought,” Joseph Habedank, (writers) Joseph Habedank, Michael Farren, Wayne Haun

