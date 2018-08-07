CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Ohio Special Elections are Today!!!

Leave a comment
Nation Goes To The Polls In Contentious Presidential Election Between Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump

Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Voters in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District are headed to the polls today. You’ve seen and heard the ads all over your television and radio. Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’ Conner go head to head to replace Pat Tiberi, who stepped down from his Congressional seat earlier in the year.

Voters Go To Polls In Tight Georgia 6th District Congressional Race

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

 

Polls are open today from 6:30am-7:30pm and the 12th Congressional District covers Delaware County, Licking County, Morrow County, and parts of Franklin, Marion, Muskingum, and Richland counties. Not sure where your polling location is? Click Here for more info. 

 

 

Ohio Special Elections are Today!!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
17 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close