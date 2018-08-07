Voters in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District are headed to the polls today. You’ve seen and heard the ads all over your television and radio. Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’ Conner go head to head to replace Pat Tiberi, who stepped down from his Congressional seat earlier in the year.

Polls are open today from 6:30am-7:30pm and the 12th Congressional District covers Delaware County, Licking County, Morrow County, and parts of Franklin, Marion, Muskingum, and Richland counties. Not sure where your polling location is? Click Here for more info.

Ohio Special Elections are Today!!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: