The Ohio State Fair had another successful run this year. If you believed that last years incident would slow down attendance, then you were mistaken. The fair actually pulled in more than 900k people, that’s up 13% from last year. An estimated 908,306 people entered the gates over the fair’s 12 day run starting July 25 – August 5th. The fair will return next year, July 24, 2019, at the Ohio Expo Center.

Ohio State Fair Attendance Has Risen!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

