CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Ohio State Fair Attendance Has Risen!!

Leave a comment
State Fair Classic Pics

Source: Christopher Diaz-Basto / Radio One Dallas

The Ohio State Fair had another successful run this year. If you believed that last years incident would slow down attendance, then you were mistaken. The fair actually pulled in more than 900k people, that’s up 13% from last year. An estimated 908,306 people entered the gates over the fair’s 12 day run starting July 25 – August 5th. The fair will return next year, July 24, 2019, at the Ohio Expo Center.

Ohio State Fair Attendance Has Risen!! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
17 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close