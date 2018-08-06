CLOSE
OHIO POLICE CHIEF FATALLY OD’S ON EVIDENCE ROOM DRUGS?

Kirkersville Ohio Police Chief, James Hughes Jr., fatally overdosed on drugs he stole from his department’s evidence room, according to authorities. Investigators found packages of fentanyl, heroin and LSD in his home along with three syringes, two of which tested positive for the powerful painkiller fentanyl. A sandwich bag with cocaine was also found at the scene.

Chief Hughes was found not breathing in a bathroom. Reynoldsburg Police Department is handling the investigation.  Reports say that because he didn’t buy the drugs there is no one to charge in the death.

OHIO POLICE CHIEF FATALLY OD’S ON EVIDENCE ROOM DRUGS? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

