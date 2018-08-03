Urban Meyer Is Being Investigated By Independent Agency

Urban Meyer, head coach for The Ohio State University’s football team, has not only been put on paid administrative leave, but is now being investigated by an independent agency, for allegedly knowing that defensive coach, Zach Smith was abusing his wife.

Meyer is going to be investigated by the following::

-Current trustees Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate -Former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson -Former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford -Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart

The university said this group will be direct the work of the investigative team and will work with them to consult and assist in communicating anything to the full board.

Meyer claims that he knew nothing about the 2015 incident where Smith abused and left injuries on his ex wife.

Source: 10TV

