Pastor John Gray Tries To Defend His Meeting With Trump: ‘You Don’t Have The Heart Of Christ’

The pastors who met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday for a bizarre photo-op, where nothing was accomplished other than babbling rhetoric, are being slammed on social media. This is nothing new for Dr. King‘s sunken place niece Alveda King and the buffooning Pastor Darrell Scott, who defend their racist president wherever a camera is in their face — but y, who has a show on Oprah’s OWN network and led Trump in prayer at the “press conference,” is trying to do damage control.

At Gray’s megachurch in Greenville, South Carolina, the pastor said to an audience, “I went as a man of God and I wanted to be heard, that if there’s anybody who thinks they’re above praying for people they don’t agree with, then you don’t have the heart of Christ.” He also said, “As a kingdom church, we have people from every walk of life and political persuasion and while we may not agree on everything, we agree on the blood.”

About Pastor Darrell Scott saying Trump is the “most pro-Black president,” he wrote, “OH YEAH, the pastor who said the current president was the most pro-Black president ever WAS NOT ME-so get that STRAIGHT.” He didn’t allow comments in the Instagram post. See below:

How disgusting that Gray would say people do not have the “heart of Christ” because he is bring critiqued for meeting with an open racist. See the backlash below:

John Gray says prison reform is near and dear to his heart. He's also says he has a soft spot for children. I wonder why he didn't ask Trump about the children who are being sexually abused in his immigration detention centers. That's the real tea. pic.twitter.com/ECq7GaRf78 — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) August 2, 2018

Positioning John Gray right next to Trump was intentional and it's a sad day to realize that Gray didn't know better. — Neisee Peezy (@NeiseePeezy) August 2, 2018

The silence in that room says it all. Y'all keep following pastors like John Gray. — Ernesia Cribb (@ecteacher944) August 1, 2018

Looking at John Gray after that Trump meeting like… pic.twitter.com/5MbGzz6Ol5 — Bryan Lawson (@310BMan) August 1, 2018

Adding John Gray to the list of slick ass, opportunist, using the Lord to enhance his bank account type dudes. Only good thing about Trump is how he exposes all these grifters. — EMcD (@EMcDSports) August 2, 2018

These phonies, including John Gray, who's in that pic, gave their "I'm just going to promote issue [x], not because I agree with trump" line and then said NOTHING when Darrell Scott started spewing his foolishness. THEY SAID NOTHING. Shameful, megachurch grifters. — Michelle Hylton (@chelliehylton) August 2, 2018

After Zacchaeus encountered Jesus Christ he became a changed man. Several pastors have counselled trump but he still remains hateful & divisive. I love Pastor John Gray, but with people like trump you love & pray for them from afar. He will take Gray's presence as an endorsement. — Allafricangirl🇬🇭 (@animwaa_osei) August 2, 2018

I am deeply upset that I see John Gray sitting right next to him…I'm completely stunned! — Miss T (@MISST4LYFE) August 2, 2018

In case you missed the round table with “20 inner city pastors and faith leaders,” see Gray’s prayer with Trump below:

SEE: Pastor John Gray pray a wonderful prayer for President Donald Trump. Dr. King said, "We cannot influence a table we are not seated at. And so we pray this conversation will be fruitful and productive and honoring of the best traditions of this nation. — John Gray pic.twitter.com/6gV1yzCVoQ — Shamel Lakins (@ShamelLakins) August 2, 2018

