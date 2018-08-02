Watch These Pastors Sell Their Souls For Trump: ‘He’s Going To Be The Most Pro-Black President’

Yesterday, President Donald Trump found a flock of Black pastors to sit with him at a press conference as he watched them tap dance. The so-called pastors included Dr. King’s sunken place niece Alveda King, the buffooning Pastor Darrell Scott,y and more.
At a round table with “20 inner city pastors and faith leaders,” Trump bragged about the Black unemployment being low (which he had nothing to do with) and the First Step Act — a bill that is supposedly about prison reform but does nothing for sentencing reform.
Scott went on a bizarre rant about Trump, having the nerve to say, “This is probably the most pro-active administration regarding urban America and the faith-based community in my lifetime. This is probably going to be the most pro-Black president that we’ve had in our lifetime. … This president wants to prove something to our community. Our faith-based community and our ethnic community.”
How is calling African nations sh*thole “countries, dismantling fair housing, rolling back criminal justice reform, a tax cut that destroys the Black community and never apologizing for the racist birther movement proving anything but that he is a racist who only cares about rich, white people?
Watch below:
According to ABC News, Scott also attacked Obama, saying, “The last president didn’t feel like he had to [prove] something. He got a pass.”
Obviously these alleged faith leaders just showed up for a photo op. They appear to care more about Trump than their own community.
10 Black Trump Supporters
10 Black Trump Supporters
1. Ben CarsonSource:Joe Raedle/Getty Images 1 of 9
2. Herschel WalkerSource:Ben Gabbe/Getty Images 2 of 9
3. OmarosaSource:Matthew Eisman/WireImage/Getty 3 of 9
4. Dennis RodmanSource:Larry Marano/WireImage/Getty 4 of 9
5. Stacey DashSource:Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty 5 of 9
6. Mike TysonSource:Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty 6 of 9
7. Terrell OwensSource:Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images 7 of 9
8. Azealia BanksSource:Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty 8 of 9
9. Latrell SprewellSource:Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images 9 of 9
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Quincy Jones Documentary To Premiere On Netflix Next Month
- Indiana Teen Hospitalized With Second Degree Burns After ‘Hot Water Challenge’
- Fatal Shooting Of 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson Is Getting Little To No Media Attention
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Watch These Pastors Sell Their Souls For Trump: ‘He’s Going To Be The Most Pro-Black President’ was originally published on newsone.com
2 thoughts on “Watch These Pastors Sell Their Souls For Trump: ‘He’s Going To Be The Most Pro-Black President’”
This is fu*king disgusting,but these coons got to get there butter biscuits.
The Black pastors who sold their SOULS to the DEVIL called CHUMP should be ashamed of themselves.
Chump is one of the most RACIST/HATEFUL presidents I have ever seen.
I DON’T SEE his dumbass turning in his White sheet/with the Grand Wizard KKKlan hat
anytime soon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!