The consequences surrounding the football coach’s decision making in the alleged domestic violence case with a former assistant coach is hitting his pockets.

Bob Evans has reported that they will suspend their partnership with Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer after recent reports suggest he knew the domestic violence allegations about his former assistant coach.

We reported just last week of the new partnership that would feature a new menu option called the “Bowl Season,” to run throughout the college football schedule. Now that Meyer has been placed on paid administrative leave the restaurant chain has decided to suspend the partnership.

Bob Evans released a statement:

“At Bob Evans Restaurants, we believe strongly in the family first values upon which the company was founded. We are suspending the current partnership with Urban Meyer and removing all related content pending the results of the official Ohio State University investigation.”

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Source: 10TV

CBUS 411 Report: Bob Evans Suspends Partnership With Urban Meyer was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: