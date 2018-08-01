CLOSE
News
Home > News > National News

Restaurant Bites Back When Customer Video Shows Worm In Fish

Leave a comment

(screenshot from video)

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey shore restaurant is fighting back against a customer who posted a video of a worm crawling out of a piece of fish.

The video was shot over the weekend at Stella Marina Bar & Restaurant in Asbury Park and shows the thin, pale worm crawling out of a piece of cod.

In a Facebook post, people at the restaurant criticize customer Jim Guinee for trying to “destroy” their “reputation and possible livelihoods” and say they stopped serving the cod dish after the worms were discovered.

Guinee tells NJ.com he is an attorney but hasn’t taken any legal action against the restaurant.

The restaurant writes parasitic roundworms “are frequently found in the guts and in the flesh of fish” and occasionally are missed by inspectors.

See the video below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Cod Fish' , Contaminated food , jersey shore , Worm

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Restaurant Bites Back When Customer Video Shows Worm In Fish

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close