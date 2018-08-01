CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Racist Columbus Businessman That Used N-Word “I’m done, I’ll never work in Columbus again,”

Leave a comment

 

Jeffrey Whitman the Columbus business owner that went viral after being caught on video calling Charles Lovett, a black man, the N-word.  Whitman is the owner of riah’s Heating, Cooling Refrigeration and became upset with Lovett after encountering each other in traffic and followed Lovett home to “express” himself in a very racist way.

RELATED STORY: Racist Columbus Business Man Follows Black Man Home, Calls Him A N-Word

Whitman probably thought that there would be no repercussions for calling Lovett the N-word from his company van but we all know in this day and age of social media it doesn’t happen that way.  In a matter of a week, Whitman is saying that he’s done and will “never work in Columbus again.”  In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch Whitman stated, “It was an awful mistake and obviously I don’t know how to explain it, and it’s ruined my life and it’s ruined my family’s life,”

NBC4 also interviewed Whtiman  and asked if he regretted what he said, Whitman responded with, “I don’t know if it makes it right or wrong all I can say is I grew up with it and not a big deal for me,”  Whitman also claims that his family has been harassed and targeted because of his actions.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

 

 

Racist Columbus Businessman That Used N-Word “I’m done, I’ll never work in Columbus again,” was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Racist Columbus Businessman That Used N-Word “I’m done, I’ll never work in Columbus again,”

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close