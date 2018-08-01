CLOSE
Columbus
Ohio State Fair Offering Health Screenings For Older Visitors!

Its time for the Ohio State Fair again! And this year the fair is looking out for its older visitors!

The Ohio State Fair is offering older visitors discounted admission and opportunities for free health screenings and information!

The Ohio Department of Aging will host its fourth annual “Well Beyond 60” Expo Tuesday on Senior Day.

Some of the services offered include blood pressure screening, fall risk assessment, balance testing, and vision screening. There are “Walk with a Doc” sessions to give visitors a chance to get doctors’ advice and ask questions as they tour the fairgrounds.

Admission for fair visitors 60 and older is $4 for the day!

