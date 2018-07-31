CLOSE
Columbus
Double Shooting Left Two Victims In Critical Condition

Close-Up Of Police Car Siren

Source: Tyler Packer / EyeEm / Getty

Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred early this Tuesday morning.

According to police, they were called to the scene at 6:05 am, due to a shooting on Byron Avenue in east Columbus.

The victims, who haven’t yet been named, were driven to Ohio State University East Hospital. According to a police sergeant, both victims were in critical condition.

Police are saying that they do not yet know who took the victims to the hospital.

Detectives are on the scene investigating and say there is no suspect information to release at that this time.

