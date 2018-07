Finally! Travis Scott‘s long-awaited Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight follow-up Astroworld is coming and it’s coming THIS FRIDAY.

Giant replicas of Scott’s head appeared in Los Angeles, New York and here in the H this weekend as teases to the album’s eventual arrival. You can watch the trailer to Astroworld below.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Asks Travis Scott 23 Questions In GQ Interview [VIDEO]

RELATED: Travis Scott Shut The City Down At His Cactus Jack Block Party [PHOTOS + RECAP]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Travis Scott Confirms ‘Astroworld’ Is Dropping This Week was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: