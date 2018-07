If you have been thinking that you need to take the bus or ride the train more, then you might be right. According to Baltimore Transportation officials there will be 37 new cameras that are installed and of these 27 will be speed cameras. You may be asking why the new cameras? Apparently, they are bringing the city millions of dollars in revenue.

If you are a speed demon then be prepared to pay $40 for a speed ticket violation and $75 for a red light violation.

Drive Safely.

Baltimore City to Add 27 New Speed Cameras was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

