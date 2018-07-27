Top Of The Morning: Sybil’s New Name Is ‘Sybil Friday Wilkes’

07.27.18
Friday is an exciting day for The TJMS, it’s wobble day and #TJMS25 Friday! Tom is so excited he’s given Sybil a new middle name, it’s Friday. They’re both so excited for the today’s show, and even more excited to have Cocoa Brown in the funny chair! Cocoa was at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, which is a tremendous honor.

To kick off #TJMS25 Friday, Tom takes a look back at the 2000 Sky Show in Biloxi, Mississippi.

