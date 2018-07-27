Sobriety Checks In West Columbus

Source: Benjamin Howell / Getty
The Franklin County DUI Task Force has announced that they will be having a sobriety checkpoint on July 27th to combat impaired driving.
The checkpoint will be at the intersection of Georgesville Road at Atlanta Drive, in west Columbus. The checkpoint will be conducted the sobriety check between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.
The task force says it wants to “impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements”.
Be safe: Don’t Drink and Drive!
