Columbus
Soberity Checks In West Columbus

driving on the road

Source: Benjamin Howell / Getty

The Franklin County DUI Task Force has announced that they will be having a sobriety checkpoint on July 27th to combat impaired driving.

The checkpoint will be at the intersection of Georgesville Road at Atlanta Drive, in west Columbus. The checkpoint will be conducted the sobriety check between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The task force says it wants to “impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements”.
Be safe: Don’t Drink and Drive!
Source: 10TV

Soberity Checks In West Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

