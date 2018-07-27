Sgt. Dean Worthington, a 22 year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, turned himself in to the Franklin County Jail this week after he was indicted on three counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a child and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Worthington used his personal cellphone to upload an image of a naked boy to Tumblr. Worthington also downloaded multiple videos and images depicting children engaging in sexual activity with adults.

The charges include two second-degree felonies that carry a maximum of eight years in prison each, and two fourth-degree felonies that carry as many as 18 months each. Worthington would have to register as a sex offender if he is convicted.

CPD Sergeant Faces Child Porn Charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web: