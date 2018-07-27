CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

CPD Sergeant Faces Child Porn Charges

Leave a comment

 

Sgt. Dean Worthington, a 22 year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, turned himself in to the Franklin County Jail this week after he was indicted on three counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a child and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Worthington used his personal cellphone to upload an image of a naked boy to Tumblr. Worthington also downloaded multiple videos and images depicting children engaging in sexual activity with adults.

The charges include two second-degree felonies that carry a maximum of eight years in prison each, and two fourth-degree felonies that carry as many as 18 months each.  Worthington would have to register as a sex offender if he is convicted.

 

 

CPD Sergeant Faces Child Porn Charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

9 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading CPD Sergeant Faces Child Porn Charges

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close