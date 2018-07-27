10 More Ex-Students Sue Ohio State

This can’t be good! Ten more former students are suing Ohio State University over alleged sexual misconduct by Dr. Richard Strauss, who has since passed away. They are accusing the school of “institutional indifference” about students’ safety and rights.
The case was filed Thursday and is the third federal lawsuit brought on by men alleging sexual abuse by Strauss who worked at Ohio State from 1978 to 1998. The students are seeking unspecified monetary damages. Ohio State says over 100 people have alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss, including men from 14 sports.