Columbus
Local Man Dies 3 Days After Being Found In Motel

Marshall Williams, 35-years old, has been pronounced dead, three days after being found in a motel room with a phone cord wrapped around his neck in north Columbus, according to Columbus police.

According to reports, police were called to the Super 8 Motel off of East Dublin Granville Road . on July 22.

Williams was was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s in critical condition.

According to police, Adea Williams, 37-year-old, admitted to wrapping the phone cord around Williams’ neck

Adea was initially charged with felonious assault but the charges were changed to murder after Marshall Williams passed away.

Adea Williams is in custody at the Franklin County jail awaiting arraignment.

