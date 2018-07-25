Guy’s Gripe: Pay Attention People

Guy’s friends saw Sorry To Bother You and complained about how bad it was and that it was a waste of time. The name of the movie is literally a warning. People need to pay attention to the signs and the names of things. Like, dead mans curve in Florida it literally tells you that it’s dangerous so you can’t be mad if you run into a tree and die. Pay attention people!

