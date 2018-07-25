Guy’s Gripe: Pay Attention People

Originals
| 07.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Guy’s friends saw Sorry To Bother You and complained about how bad it was and that it was a waste of time. The name of the movie is literally a warning. People need to pay attention to the signs and the names of things. Like, dead mans curve in Florida it literally tells you that it’s dangerous so you can’t be mad if you run into a tree and die. Pay attention people!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Guy Torry , Guys Gripe , Sorry To Bother You , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Guy’s Gripe: Pay Attention People

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close