On “We’re The Campbells,” Warryn Campbell talks about his health a lot as well as trying to be healthy. He teamed up with a fitness trainer that helped him with not only a good workout, but what kind of food to stay away from. Blood sugar isn’t good for you and he advised Warryn to stay away from sugar.

He also spoke to Warryn about his blood pressure and heart disease, which can lead to kidney diseases as well as a stroke. The trainer then told Warryn about keeping your cholesterol, which can attract so many diseases in your body. Warryn began to think because that means he has to stay away from fried chicken.

Watch “We’re The Campbells” every Tuesday at 8p/7c on TV One!

Warryn Campbell Learns Why He Should Stay From Fried Chicken [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com