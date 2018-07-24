Warryn Campbell Learns Why He Should Stay From Fried Chicken [VIDEO]

Faith and Inspiration
| 07.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

On “We’re The Campbells,” Warryn Campbell talks about his health a lot as well as trying to be healthy. He teamed up with a fitness trainer that helped him with not only a good workout, but what kind of food to stay away from. Blood sugar isn’t good for you and he advised Warryn to stay away from sugar.

He also spoke to Warryn about his blood pressure and heart disease, which can lead to kidney diseases as well as a stroke. The trainer then told Warryn about keeping your cholesterol, which can attract so many diseases in your body. Warryn began to think because that means he has to stay away from fried chicken.

Watch “We’re The Campbells” every Tuesday at 8p/7c on TV One!

 

Warryn Campbell Learns Why He Should Stay From Fried Chicken [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close