CLOSE
Houston
Home > Houston

Survey: Houston Is The Most Stressed City In Texas

You ever hop on 290? Of course we're the most stressed city

Leave a comment
sad woman in depression and despair crying covered her face on black dark background

Source: Evgeny Atamanenko / Getty

Traffic. The heat. It doesn’t matter what activities may be available to help Houston relax. According to one survey, the city is the most stressed out city in the state — and it’s not close.

The study, conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, ranked 182 major cities across 37 key metrics, including weekly work hours, commute time, annual income, divorce rate and suicide rate. Those metrics fell into four major categories: work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress.

Traffic jam

Source: Comstock / Getty

In terms of the country, Houston is the 21st most stressed-out city with Top 3 work stress (No. 3) and family stress (No. 13) contributing to why that number is so high. What factors into work stress? Traffic, of course. And if you’ve ever endured traffic on any of Houston’s major freeways, you’re liable to be stressed out before you get to the job, too.

Dallas, ranked at No. 36, was the second-most stressed city in Texas, followed by El Paso (54), Laredo (67), Arlington (69), Fort Worth (83), San Antonio (88), Lubbock (91), Garland (93) and Brownsville (95).

RELATED: Stressed? Follow These Quick Tips To Have A Much, Much Better Day At Work

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Survey: Houston Is The Most Stressed City In Texas was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Survey: Houston Is The Most Stressed City In Texas

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close