Survey: Houston Is The Most Stressed City In Texas

Traffic. The heat. It doesn’t matter what activities may be available to help Houston relax. According to one survey, the city is the most stressed out city in the state — and it’s not close.

The study, conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, ranked 182 major cities across 37 key metrics, including weekly work hours, commute time, annual income, divorce rate and suicide rate. Those metrics fell into four major categories: work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress.

In terms of the country, Houston is the 21st most stressed-out city with Top 3 work stress (No. 3) and family stress (No. 13) contributing to why that number is so high. What factors into work stress? Traffic, of course. And if you’ve ever endured traffic on any of Houston’s major freeways, you’re liable to be stressed out before you get to the job, too.

Dallas, ranked at No. 36, was the second-most stressed city in Texas, followed by El Paso (54), Laredo (67), Arlington (69), Fort Worth (83), San Antonio (88), Lubbock (91), Garland (93) and Brownsville (95).

