RussRant: R. Kelly Gets No Sympathy

R. Kelly released a 19 minute song addressing some of the allegations of sexual assault and pedophilia. There is one line that stuck with Russ where Kelly seems to blame the parents of the young girls that he has allegedly assaulted. “You put your daughter in my face,” as in that excuses his behavior. The whole song is like a “pity party” and does not excuse his alleged behavior.

