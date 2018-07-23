CLOSE
Stay Cool Houston: 11 Cooling Centers During Hot Summer In H-Town

The City of Houston and Reliant collaborated for the 13th year of their “Beat The Heat” initiative providing 16 cooling center throughout the city.

All 11 cooling centers are free of charge and will feature air-conditioned spaces, bottled water, light snacks and entertainment until the end of September.

Here’s a list of a few locations below:

You can also call 311 to find the center closest to you.

