Sisters Attacked At Oakland Train Station, 18-Year-Old Dead, Search On For Suspect

Update 7:03 p.m. EST 7/23

This is the man police are looking for in the tragic murder of 18-year-old Nia Wilson, randomly attacked on the BART in Oakland, California. John Lee Cowell has  been identified as a suspect in the case, police say and a manhunt is happening right now.

At this time, the stabbing death of Wilson is considered a random event. Cowell is an known fare evader and although he is white and the sisters Black, it’s unknown if the crime is racially motivated.  Cowell is apparently homeless and has a prior record, which includes threats against personnel at a local hospital.

Sisters Lahtifah Wilson and Nia Wilson were attacked at a BART station in Oakland, California.

According to The Hollywood Unlocked, the assault took place around 9:45 P.M. on July 22 at the MacArthur station. Lahtifa, 26, has been treated at a local hospital, while, Nia, 18, unfortunately, has passed away.

One witness says he saw a portion of the train attack but was surprised because he didn’t hear any yelling or arguing before the altercation. His back was turned away from the victims when he heard a commotion and when he turned around he saw one of the victims bleeding from her neck while the suspect was “poking” the other woman.

As of now, there is no reported motive for the stabbing, and police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as a white male, 5’9″, with blonde hair, spiked on the side.

Continue reading Sisters Attacked At Oakland Train Station, 18-Year-Old Dead, Search On For Suspect

Cali , Crime , Oakland , stabbing

4 thoughts on “Sisters Attacked At Oakland Train Station, 18-Year-Old Dead, Search On For Suspect

  4. americanize on said:

    Black America get on code the white supremacist terrorist are going after soft targets,be aware of ur surroundings we’re in a race war.

    Reply

