Sisters Attacked At BART Station, 18-Year-Old Dead

Sisters Tashiya Wilson and Nia Wilson were attacked at a BART station in Oakland, California.

According to The Hollywood Unlocked, the assault took place around 9:45 P.M. on July 22 at the MacArthur station. Tashiya, 21 has been treated at a local hospital, while, Nia, 18, unfortunately, has passed away.

One witness says he saw a portion of the train attack but was surprised because he didn’t hear any yelling or arguing before the altercation. His back was turned away from the victims when he heard a commotion and when he turned around he saw one of the victims bleeding from her neck while the suspect was “poking” the other woman.

As of now, there is no reported motive for the stabbing, and police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as a white male, 5’9″, with blonde hair, spiked on the side.

Continue reading Sisters Attacked At BART Station, 18-Year-Old Dead

One thought on “Sisters Attacked At BART Station, 18-Year-Old Dead

  1. americanize on said:

    Black America get on code the white supremacist terrorist are going after soft targets,be aware of ur surroundings we’re in a race war.

    Reply

