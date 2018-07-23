Police Called On Black Man Entering His Own Business…With A Key

In yet another case of Selling Beverages While Black, an African American man who owns a high-end lemonade business in San Francisco said he had the police called on him after he entered his own store.

Viktor Stevenson opened Gourmonade last week and entered with his key on Thursday to check his security system, he told AJ+. Minutes later, he was swarmed by four cops, with one resting his hand on his gun, Stevenson said.

“Come to find out, somebody in the neighborhood called the cops and said that I was breaking into my own business,” Stevenson said.

The officer asked him to prove that he owned the business.

“I said ‘Absolutely. Like, I have the key,’” Stevenson said. “I opened and closed the doors.”

Stevenson took to social media with his frustration.

This is what it's like for a black business owner in a gentrifying SF neighborhood: Racist graffiti and calls to the police for unlocking your own store. pic.twitter.com/F9lVsIaKM7 — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 20, 2018

Stevenson said he’s already had to face racism as a young entrepreneur before even opening his store.

“Somebody was writing ‘monkey juice’ on the side of my store,” he said.

After sharing his experience on Instagram, Stevenson said he has received a ton of love from the community, with people from all over the Bay Area coming to his stand in a show of support.

Gourmonade sold out of stock in just two hours on Sunday, Stevenson said.

The incident follows a viral video from last month showing a white woman dubbed “Permit Patty” calling 911 on a black girl selling bottled water in San Francisco outside of a Giants baseball game.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM