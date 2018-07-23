CLOSE
Columbus
Ohio Libraries & LinkedIn Offer Free Online Courses!

Hey Ohio Residents! If you have a library card then you are in luck because Ohio residents with valid library cards will have access to thousands of online courses they can be taken for absolutely free. It’s made possible under an expansion of the state’s online library learning program.

The Ohio Library Council and the Ohio Public Library Information Network recently announced a three-year, $710,000 yearly collaboration with LinkedIn. This deal provides Ohioans free access to online courses with the social media company Lynda.com.

Lynda.com online learning network normally charges a paid subscription.  It offers over 12,000 self-guided courses to help people gain workforce skills. The service is expected to start in September. Take advantage!

