Morning Minute: Auto Correct Issues

Georgia Southern University is under fire after a white student texted her black roommate the n-word.
The two girls were texting to introduce themselves because they were assigned to be roommates when the white student sent a message obviously meant for someone else. The message read,”her insta looks pretty normal not too n*ggerish.” She then tried to blame it on auto correct.
