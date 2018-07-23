A Houston firefighter who died due to multiple myeloma in 2017 has been denied her benefits.

Margaret Roberts, a Houston firefighter for 21 years was diagnosed with myeloma in 2013. Her doctor stated that she developed the cancer while serving the city as a firefighter. Scientific studies in 1983, 2001, 2006 and 2015 all suggest an “increased” or “significantly elevated” risk for firefighters getting multiple myeloma.

“I had to sit there for almost five years and watch her die daily,” Margaret’s husband, Daniel Roberts, said.

But Texas doesn’t recognize those studies, choosing instead to follow a United Nations-linked recommendation that doesn’t explicitly link the specific cancer to firefighting. The city did not believe the cancer was work related but rather emerged in Margaret Roberts due to her race, weight and family history.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena wrote a letter to the state pension system swearing, “Her death was a result of an illness sustained in the line of duty.”

“I guess they don’t want to pay the benefits that me and my kids have coming,” Daniel Roberts said.

City of Houston Fails To Give Family Of Deceased Firefighter Benefits, Claim Fatal Cancer Was Partially Due To Her Race was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

