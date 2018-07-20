CLOSE
Harry Potter Is Coming To Ohio!

Central Ohio is preparing to welcome the magical world of wizards and witches!

“A Magical Getaway: Celebrating Potter Palooza” in Lancaster on August 3-4, thanks to Ohio-Made Getaways the Fairfield County District Library!

This was created in celebration of Harry Potter’s 20th year!

The Fairfield County District Library will begin its celebration on July 31 (Harry Potter’s birthday).

You will be able to partake in a  costume contest, Quidditch demonstration, a Hogwarts Herbology class and guests will be able to visit Ollivander’s Wand Shop.

For more information from the Fairfield County District Library, click here. For more information on the packages available from Ohio-Made Getaways, click here

Source: 10TV

