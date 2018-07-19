CLOSE
Columbus
Swiss Rolls Snacks Recalled Due To Salmonella

Eat with caution!

A recall for Swiss Rolls sold under multiple brands due to salmonella contamination. The affected snacks are sold under the names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value, according to 10TV.

The company Flower Foods, Inc. say consumers should discard or return purchased snacks back where they bought them. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

Source: 10TV

Swiss Rolls Snacks Recalled Due To Salmonella was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

