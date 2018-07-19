Entertainment/News
Home > Entertainment/News

Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married

Leave a comment
Roger Bonds Birthday Celebration Hosted By Stevie J

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It looks like they’re going to be a Bad Boy reunion in the bedroom between Stevie J and Faith Evans. The former label mates, who dated at the end of 2016, tied the knot in their hotel room, TMZ reports.

News broke earlier today that Stevie and Faith applied for a marriage license in Clark County then sources confirmed they already got hitched. The wedding comes on the heels of this steamy clip Stevie posted on Instagram.

The newlyweds tweeted,

The honeymoon phase didn’t last long because Stevie’s old flame Joseline Hernandez posted a screenshot of their conversation where the reality TV star asked him to marry her.

Chile, dis tew much.

 

Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Stevie J & Faith Evans Got Married

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close