RussRant: White folks Don’t Own Proper English

Code switching is basically fitting the room, some might think this means denying you from being you, but it’s not. Russ says, sometimes you have to play the game to get to where you want to be. You have to know who your audience is. Knowing your audience will help you get ahead it’s not selling out.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: