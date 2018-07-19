RussRant: White folks Don’t Own Proper English

Code switching is basically fitting the room, some might think this means denying you from being you, but it’s not. Russ says, sometimes you have to play the game to get to where you want to be. You have to know who your audience is. Knowing your audience will help you get ahead it’s not selling out.
