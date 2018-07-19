CLOSE
Columbus
Home > Columbus

Ohio Restaurant Cancels Church Discount after complaints from Atheists

Leave a comment
The Tip

Source: Nathan Maxfield / Getty

An Ohio restaurant offered a discount for anyone who brought in a church bulletin on Sundays, and now the owner is catching some heat from local atheist.

Hand of woman sliding credit card through reader

Source: kali9 / Getty

Justin Watson, the owner of Starter’s Cafe, told reporters that he was in the heart of Cheviot and had about 7 churches within a one mile radius so he decided to extend the offer of 10 percent off a meal on Sunday if you brought in a church bulletin. Unfortunately, some folks saw a problem with that. Watson got angry comments from people who said he was discriminating against the nonreligious sector.

Jim Helton, the national field organizer for American Atheists, said legality is not always a clear-cut case and the discount is different from a senior citizen discount or a military discount because religion or lack of religion are considered protected classes.

Watson said,”In response, we just removed the 10 percent offer and sent a letter of apology and tried to clear the board. So now we’re just offering, on Sunday, noon to 4 (p.m.), a 10 percent (discount) for everybody.”

Ohio Restaurant Cancels Church Discount after complaints from Atheists was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

9 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Ohio Restaurant Cancels Church Discount after complaints from Atheists

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close