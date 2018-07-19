Man Wanted For Involvement In Teenage Girl’s Overdose

Police are looking for a man they believe is connected with the overdose death of a teenage girl in Grandview earlier this year.

Haleah Myers, 17-years-old was found in the basement of a home in March. The Franklin County Coroner confirmed she died of a fentanyl overdose.

19-year-old Benjamin Bussey is accused of injecting Meyer with fentanyl, according to court documents. It is also believed that Bussey left Myers in the basement after she became unconscious.

Grandview police have filed an arrest warrant for Bussey. The warrant is for involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs.

Police believe that Bussey has left Ohio and may currently be in California.

Court records describe Bussey as 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts for Bussey, please call the Grandview Heights Police Department at 614-488-7901.

Source: 10TV

