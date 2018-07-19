A man in Florida has died from a flesh-eating bacteria that he contracted after eating bad oysters, according to The New York Post.
The Florida Department of Health said that the 71-year-old man in Sarasota died following his seafood meal July 8 at a local restaurant.
He died two days after he ate oysters containing the flesh-eating bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus, which can be found in raw shellfish, according to WWSB.
The bacteria is often associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish, or swimming in warm coastal waters with open wounds, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
“Exposures occur more commonly during the summer months from May to October, when the water is warmer,” agency officials told the Tampa Bay Times.
Celebrities From Florida
Celebrities From Florida
1. Betty Wright1 of 21
2. Laila Ali2 of 21
3. Winston E. Scott3 of 21
4. Sidney Poitier4 of 21
5. Jason Derulo5 of 21
6. Wesley Snipes6 of 21
7. Thelma "Butterfly" McQueen7 of 21
8. Rick Ross8 of 21
9. The Lady Chablis9 of 21
10. T-Pain10 of 21
11. Howard "Howie" Kendrick11 of 21
12. Ray Charles12 of 21
13. Maya Rudolph13 of 21
14. Flo Rida14 of 21
15. Andra Davis15 of 21
16. Zeke Mowatt16 of 21
17. Artis Gilmore17 of 21
18. Deion SandersSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. Luther Campbell19 of 21
20. Roxie Roker20 of 21
21. Sam Moore21 of 21
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Will Smith Launches Socially-Conscious Venture Capital Fund; Takes Vacay Selfie With Entire Family
- Survivors Of Larry Nassar Abuse Honored At 2018 ESPY Awards
- Man Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Eating Raw Oysters
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
One thought on “Man Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Eating Raw Oysters”
Wow..and Just to think, my mom wanted some of that. How scary is that?