Man Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Eating Raw Oysters

A man in Florida has died from a flesh-eating bacteria that he contracted after eating bad oysters, according to The New York Post.

The Florida Department of Health said that the 71-year-old man in Sarasota died following his seafood meal July 8 at a local restaurant.

He died two days after he ate oysters containing the flesh-eating bacteria known as Vibrio vulnificus, which can be found in raw shellfish, according to WWSB.

The bacteria is often associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish, or swimming in warm coastal waters with open wounds, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“Exposures occur more commonly during the summer months from May to October, when the water is warmer,” agency officials told the Tampa Bay Times.

Continue reading Man Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Eating Raw Oysters

