Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal: 'We Knew That We Wanted To Tell A Hometown Story'

07.19.18
Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal are lifelong friends who co-wrote and star in the story of the intersection of race and class in rapidly gentrifying Oakland. It has been a 10 year process to get Blindspotting to the big screen and Sybil says that the end result is great.

The movie is timely and relevant to social issues going on today like, police brutality and the N-word. Rafael Casal says, “we wanted to talk about the town’s experience.” Diggs says that movies are fickle things, they come and go, some go without anyone noticing  but they knew that they had an important story to tell so they kept pushing.

You can see Blindspotting in select theaters tomorrow July 20 and everywhere July 27.

