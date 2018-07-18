White Man Calls Cops On Black Man For Hard Foul In B-Ball Game [Video]

Here we go with the bull crap again. Once again some nitwit white person can’t handle reality and ends up calling the cops on a black person for absolutely no realistic reason. In this situation, the nitwit in question called police on a Black man after he got fouled in a game of pickup basketball.

Fortunately, the responding officer couldn’t believe he was called for such an stupid and time-wasting reason.

Here’s what SB Nation is reporting:

According to @_togs, the man in black standing to the officer’s right called the police after he was knocked down by a stiff screen. The screen was set by the man in the arm sleeves, and according to the account of the incident it wasn’t even that bad — just an aggressive screen, which was a borderline foul in the first place. But the whiny dude got so upset he decided to call the cops.

The officer did not charge anyone and explained why he wasn’t doing anything over being called out to a gym after a dude had his feelings hurt. It’s unclear what the dude hoped to gain by calling the cops. In order for a reasonable assault charge to be leveled there would need to be evidence that it was an intentional act designed to cause injury, which doesn’t sound remotely the case when it comes to an aggressive screen.

Check out witness accounts below.

Today for the first time in my life…I experienced someone call the police because they got fouled hard in basketball. pic.twitter.com/9E8lp9fmwP — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

Won’t even a foul for real. He fell from an aggressive screen — TrapMoneyBenny (@_togs) July 17, 2018

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: