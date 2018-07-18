UH College Of Medicine Students To Have Tuition Paid In Full

The inaugural class at the University of Houston College of Medicine will have their ENTIRE tuition, all four years of medical school paid in full, the school announced. An anonymous donor donated $3 million to the college and the gift will benefit the 30 students enrolling in the College of Medicine beginning in Fall 2020. UH has received more than $9 million in private support for the college.

“The mission of the medical school is to improve health and health care in communities that have major health disparities, to really make a difference,” Dr. Stephen Spann, founding dean of the College of Medicine said.

The College of Medicine aims to train more primary care physicians to address a significant shortage.

We've got it covered! With a recent $3 Million gift, the inaugural class of the UH College of Medicine will have their tuition paid in full. Thank you to all of our supporters for helping us address the need for primary care in our community. #UHHereWeGo pic.twitter.com/ywFieVN2H9 — University of Houston (@UHouston) July 18, 2018

