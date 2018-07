Olympic Champion Simone Biles Will Be Competing In U.S. Classic In Columbus

Olympic gymnast champion, Simone Biles will return to competition for the first time since she won four gold medals in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. And she is competing in the U.S. Classic in Columbus, Ohio!

Biles announced that she plans on competing in all four disciplines at the one-day event that serves as the final qualifier for the 2018 national championships in August.

The U.S. Classic will take place on July 28th.

Source: 10TV

